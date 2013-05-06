Justin Timberlake announces solo tour dates

05.06.13

After Justin Timberlake’s done with his Legends of the Summer stadium tour with Jay-Z, he’ll be going solo on his 20/20 Experience World Tour. Beginning on Halloween (Oct. 31) this year, the “Suit & Tie” singer will hit arenas from Montreal to Las Vegas, to Atlanta to Omaha.

Unfortunately for Northeasterners, it appears so far that no shows have been scheduled for hubs like Boston, Watshington D.C, Philadelphia or New York.
All stops are listed below with public onsale dates. Fanclub pre-sales start tomorrow, May 7.
Timberlake is having a bit of a Monday takeover on the music side, as he announced over the weekend that Part 2 of his album “The 20/20 Experience” will drop Sept. 30 with 10 all-new songs. He also previewed some tour material and moves at a small, exclusive concert in New York last night.

Here are Justin Timberlake’s 20/20 World Tour North American tour dates:
Oct 31                    Montreal, QC                        Bell Centre                                            May 13 
Nov. 13                  Raleigh, NC                           PNC Arena                                             May 13
Nov. 15                  Nashville, TN                        Bridgestone Arena                               May 17
Nov. 16                  Columbus, OH                      Nationwide Arena                               May 17
Nov. 18                  Memphis, TN                        Fedex Forum                                         May 17
Nov. 19                  St. Louis, MO                        Scottrade Center                                  To Be Announced     
Nov. 21                  Tulsa, OK                               BOK Center                                            May 13
Nov. 29                  Las Vegas, NV                       MGM Grand Garden Arena                May 13
Dec. 2                     Phoenix, AZ                           US Airways Center                               May 17
Dec. 4                     Dallas, TX                              American Airlines Center                   May 13
Dec. 5                     Houston, TX                          Toyota Center                                       May 13
Dec. 11                   Indianapolis, IN                  Bankers Life Fieldhouse                     To Be Announced
Dec. 12                   Cleveland, OH                      Quicken Loans Arena                          To Be Announced
Dec. 14                   Pittsburgh, PA                      Consol Energy Center                          To Be Announced
Dec. 15                   Louisville, KY                        KFC Yum! Center                                   May 17
Dec. 17                   Atlanta, GA                            Philips Arena                                       May 13
Dec. 19                   Orlando, FL                           Amway Center                         May 13
2014
Jan. 13                   Edmonton, AB                       Rexall Place                                          May 13
Jan. 17                   Seattle, WA                           Key Arena                                              May 17
Jan. 22                   Denver, CO                            Pepsi Center                                         May 17
 Feb. 7                     Fargo, ND                              FARGODOME                                        To Be Announced
Feb. 9                     St. Paul, MN                          Xcel Energy Center                               To Be Announced
Feb. 10                   Omaha, NE                            CenturyLink Center                              To Be Announced    

