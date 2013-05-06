Justin Timberlake announces solo tour dates

After Justin Timberlake’s done with his Legends of the Summer stadium tour with Jay-Z, he’ll be going solo on his 20/20 Experience World Tour. Beginning on Halloween (Oct. 31) this year, the “Suit & Tie” singer will hit arenas from Montreal to Las Vegas, to Atlanta to Omaha.

Unfortunately for Northeasterners, it appears so far that no shows have been scheduled for hubs like Boston, Watshington D.C, Philadelphia or New York.

All stops are listed below with public onsale dates. Fanclub pre-sales start tomorrow, May 7.

Timberlake is having a bit of a Monday takeover on the music side, as he announced over the weekend that Part 2 of his album “The 20/20 Experience” will drop Sept. 30 with 10 all-new songs. He also previewed some tour material and moves at a small, exclusive concert in New York last night.





Here are Justin Timberlake’s 20/20 World Tour North American tour dates:

Oct 31 Montreal, QC Bell Centre May 13

Nov. 13 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena May 13

Nov. 15 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena May 17

Nov. 16 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena May 17

Nov. 18 Memphis, TN Fedex Forum May 17

Nov. 19 St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center To Be Announced

Nov. 21 Tulsa, OK BOK Center May 13

Nov. 29 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena May 13

Dec. 2 Phoenix, AZ US Airways Center May 17

Dec. 4 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center May 13

Dec. 5 Houston, TX Toyota Center May 13

Dec. 11 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse To Be Announced

Dec. 12 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena To Be Announced

Dec. 14 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center To Be Announced

Dec. 15 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center May 17

Dec. 17 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena May 13

Dec. 19 Orlando, FL Amway Center May 13

2014

Jan. 13 Edmonton, AB Rexall Place May 13

Jan. 17 Seattle, WA Key Arena May 17

Jan. 22 Denver, CO Pepsi Center May 17

Feb. 7 Fargo, ND FARGODOME To Be Announced

Feb. 9 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center To Be Announced

Feb. 10 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center To Be Announced