Watch: Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z bust a ‘Suit & Tie’ move on ‘SNL’

Justin Timberlake brought his soulful moves to Studio 8H last night.

The singer performed his top-five single “Suit & Tie” on “Saturday Night Live” yesterday evening, scoring an assist from a bling-tastic Jay-Z and engaging in some impressive tie-flinging choreography with a crew of loose and limber backup dancers. He also treated audiences to a rendition of second single “Mirrors,” which I’ve embedded further down.

which represented Timberlake's fifth hosting gig on the sketch series