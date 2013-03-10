Watch: Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z bust a ‘Suit & Tie’ move on ‘SNL’

#Justin Timberlake #SNL
03.10.13 5 years ago

Justin Timberlake brought his soulful moves to Studio 8H last night.

The singer performed his top-five single “Suit & Tie” on “Saturday Night Live” yesterday evening, scoring an assist from a bling-tastic Jay-Z and engaging in some impressive tie-flinging choreography with a crew of loose and limber backup dancers. He also treated audiences to a rendition of second single “Mirrors,” which I’ve embedded further down.

After checking out the full performance below, be sure and read HitFix contributor Ryan McGee’s roundup of last night’s episode (which represented Timberlake’s fifth hosting gig on the sketch series).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#SNL
TAGSJayZJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEsaturday night liveSNLSuit and Tie

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP