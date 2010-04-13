Justin Timberlake, Dr. Dre, Pharrell tapped for The Game’s ‘R.E.D.,’ finally out June

The Game has finally put a release date to his next proper studio effort, “The R.E.D. Album” — June 15 — and has made it abundantly clear that he’s pulling out the stops with special guests.

One of the first singles “Ain’t No Doubt About It” boast vocal contributions from Justin Timberlake; another, “It Must Be Me,” to be the street-wise song with Dr. Dre co-producing. Pharrell Williams is producing both.

“I never thought I would have the chance to work with Justin, but to come up with a smash like we did, it’s only fitting,” The Game said in a statement.

The Compton rapper has worked with Dre before, but hadn’t specifically on his last, 2008 set “LAX,” after a very active and public beef between he and 50 Cent. Since the feud’s ended and sonic ideas are moving back toward 2004’s “The Documentary,” the two obviously found it worth while to convene again.

“Dre is a hip-hop legend and one of the reasons I’m making music,” Game said. “To be working so closely with him again … man, I don’t even have words to describe it. My two favorite producers are helping me with the direction of this album. I couldn’t be in a better position.”

The RZA has been named previously as a contributor, as well.