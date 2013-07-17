Justin Timberlake, Macklemore lead MTV VMA nominations

#Justin Timberlake #Taylor Swift #Miley Cyrus
07.17.13 5 years ago

NEW YORK (AP) – The man in the suit and tie and the duo who buys clothes at thrift shops are the leaders at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV announced Wednesday that Justin Timberlake and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis have six nominations each. Bruno Mars has four nominations.

Timberlake’s “Mirrors,” Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop” and Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven” will battle Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” and Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” for video of the year.

Timberlake’s “Mirrors” and “Suit & Tie” are up for best male video, pop video and collaboration, among others. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ nominations include hip-hop video and collaboration.

Thicke, Miley Cyrus, Pink and Thirty Seconds to Mars have three nominations each.

The VMAs will air live Aug. 25 from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press.

 

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#Taylor Swift#Miley Cyrus
TAGSBRUNO MARSJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEMacklemore and Ryan LewisMiley CyrusMTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDSPINKTAYLOR SWIFTVMAs

