Justin Timberlake reveals ’20/20 Experience’ album art and tracklisting

Justin Timberlake has gone literal with the cover of his new album.
The “Suit & Tie” singer makes a trip to the eye doctor in the official cover art for his upcoming third solo LP “The 20/20 Experience,” which despite being a perfectly-serviceable example of black-and-white photography also has the unfortunate effect of obscuring his pretty, pretty boy-band face.
In addition to the image , Timberlake has revealed the album’s official tracklisting, which leads off with “Pusher Love Girl,” a track he performed at a pre-Super Bowl bash last Saturday in New Orleans. He’s also due to perform at the Grammys on Sunday (not to mention a sold-out show at the Hollywood Palladium the same night), and, oh yes, the album also has its very own documentary in case you hadn’t heard.
Scroll down for the full tracklisting and cover art.
“The 20/20 Experience” is due for release on March 19.
Official tracklisting:
Pusher Love Girl
Suit & Tie
Don”t Hold The Wall
Strawberry Bubblegum
Tunnel Vision
Spaceship Coupe
That Girl
Let The Groove Get In
Mirrors
Blue Ocean Floor
