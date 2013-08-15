Justin Timberlake reveals ‘The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2’ track listing

Fans have already heard “Take Back The Night,” the first single from Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience- 2 of 2.” Now, they can at least imagine what the other 10 tracks sound like after Timberlake released the track listing last night.

The album, the follow-up to this year”s best-selling title, “The 20/20 Experience,” comes out Sept. 20 and fans can already pre-order it on Amazon and iTunes.

Timberlake, who has been on a stadium tour with Jay-Z this summer, will kick off his own headlining tour Oct. 31 in Montreal. But first, Timberlake will appear at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 25. He is up for six awards.

“The 20/20 Experience- 2 of 2” track listing:

1.Gimme What I Don’t Want Know (I Want)
2. True Blood
3. Cabaret
4. TKO
5. Take Back The Night
6. Murder
7. Drink You Away
8. You Got It On
9. Amnesia
10. Only When I Walk Away
11. Not A Bad Thing

