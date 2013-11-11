Justin Timberlake added to AMAs lineup

Justin Timberlake will cap his massive year with another career milestone when he performs at the 2013 American Music Awards on Nov. 24. It will be the first time he appears on the award show as a solo artist.

Timberlake joins this year”s host Pitbull and previously announced performers Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, One Direction, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Ke$ha, Imagine Dragons and Kendrick Lamar. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis are the top contenders at the AMAs, leading with six nominations.

JT is up for five awards for his 2013 double album “The 20/20 Experience ,” including: Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Album, Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Album. “The 20/20 Experience” is expected to receive nominations at next year’s Grammys, but generally artists who appear on the AMAs are not asked to perform at both award shows.

Last week, Timberlake kicked off his North American solo tour at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, after co-headlining a summer tour with Jay Z. He also recently reunited with ‘N Sync for the MTV Video Music Awards.

The AMAs will air on ABC live from the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles and fans are encouraged to vote here.