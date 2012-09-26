Justin Timberlake to play alcoholic food critic in new dramedy

09.27.12 6 years ago

Justin Timberlake will be hitting the bottle for his next film.

The “Trouble with the Curve” star has signed on to play an alcoholic New York restaurant critic (naturally) in a new romantic dramedy titled “The Last Drop,” according to Variety, with director Peter Sollett (“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”) on board to helm from a script by newcomers Brandon and Phil Murphy. The arc of Timberlake’s character will center on his efforts to get sober after meeting and falling in love with a young woman.

Timberlake can currently be seen in “Trouble with the Curve” opposite Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams (review). Next year he has two films slated – the Coen Bros.’ “Inside Llewyn Davis,” in which he stars opposite Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan and Garrett Hedlund, and online gaming drama “Runner, Runner” co-starring Ben Affleck, Gemma Arterton and Anthony Mackie.

Do you think Timberlake can pull off this latest role? Are you a fan of his previous acting work? Sound off in the comments.

