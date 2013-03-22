Justin Timberlake’s ‘The 20/20 Experience’ dominates next week’s Billboard 200

Have you heard of the 800 lb. gorilla? Next week, Justin Timberlake will be the 800,000 lb. gorilla as it looks like “The 20/20 Experience” will sell up to 800,000 copies, making it the fifth biggest debut of the decade.

Sales projections for “20/20” keep increasing. At the beginning of the week, it appeared that his first album in seven years would sell at least 500,000; then the number soared to 750,000 and with two days left until the chart close, it”s at 800,000, according to Hits Daily Double.

At that rate, the title will handily sell more than the rest of the nine titles in Billboard 200 top 10 combined. In fact, no one else looks to even top 50,000 copies.

In addition to Timberlake, the other debuts will be Kacey Musgraves” excellent “Same Trailer, Different Park” (read our interview with the up-and-comer here) at No. 4, with sales of around 40,000, and an expanded edition of the soundtrack to “Les Miserables” at No. 7.

Otherwise, it looks like Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” will be at No. 2, Luke Bryan”s “Spring Break…Here To Party” at No. 3 and this week”s No. 1, Bon Jovi”s “What About Now” at No. 5.

Pink”s “The Truth About Love” climbs several notches to No. 6 on the strength of her well-received concert tour and her new single with fun.s” Nate Ruess, “///. Rihanna”s “Unapologetic” is at No. 8, Mumford & Sons” “Babel” at No. 9, and Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” at No. 10, according to Hits Daily Double.

David Bowie”s “The Next Day” which bowed at No. 2 this week, likely drops to No. 11 with sales of 21,000-24,000.

In case you”re wondering, the top two biggest debuts of the decade so far belong to Taylor Swift, followed by Lady Gaga and Lil Wayne.