Justin Timberlake’s ‘The 20/20 Experience Pt. 2’ gets Sept. 30 release date

In a summer chock-full of sequels, Justin Timberlake is busy prepping his own.

The singer has revealed (via his official Facebook page) a Sept. 30 release date for “The 20/20 Experience Pt. 2,” a follow-up to his smash comeback album that has sold over 1.5 million copies in the U.S. since its March 15 release. News of the LP’s “second half” first broke via JT collaborator Questlove, who earlier claimed that the new LP would be released in November.

Timberlake and Jay-Z’s “Legends of the Summer Stadium Tour” kicks off July 17 in Toronto. On the movie front, the former ‘N Sync-er has two films coming out later this year: crime-thriller “Runner, Runner” opposite Ben Affleck and Anthony Mackie and the Coen Bros.’ “Inside Llewyn Davis” co-starring Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.

Will you be buying “The 20/20 Experience Pt. 2”? Let us know in the comments.