Justin Timberlake’s ‘The 20/20 Experience Pt. 2’ gets Sept. 30 release date

#Justin Timberlake #Facebook
05.05.13 5 years ago

In a summer chock-full of sequels, Justin Timberlake is busy prepping his own.

The singer has revealed (via his official Facebook page) a Sept. 30 release date for “The 20/20 Experience Pt. 2,” a follow-up to his smash comeback album that has sold over 1.5 million copies in the U.S. since its March 15 release. News of the LP’s “second half” first broke via JT collaborator Questlove, who earlier claimed that the new LP would be released in November.

Timberlake and Jay-Z’s “Legends of the Summer Stadium Tour” kicks off July 17 in Toronto. On the movie front, the former ‘N Sync-er has two films coming out later this year: crime-thriller “Runner, Runner” opposite Ben Affleck and Anthony Mackie and the Coen Bros.’ “Inside Llewyn Davis” co-starring Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan.

Will you be buying “The 20/20 Experience Pt. 2”? Let us know in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#Facebook
TAGSFacebookJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEthe 20 20 ExperienceThe 20 20 Experience 2 of 2

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP