Kacey Musgraves releases new tune, ‘The Trailer Song’

Kacey Musgraves, who hits the road with Katy Perry on Sunday (22) in Raleigh, N.C., performed a new tune, “The Trailer Song,” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last Friday and now a recorded version of the song is available for purpose on iTunes starting today.

It's the first new music from Musgraves since the release of her Grammy-winning album, “Same Trailer, Different Park.” The song, which melodically resembles a slowed-down “Merry Go Round” at times,” is an intentionally old-school, traditional country track about nosy neighbors.

“You ain”t got to act like you”re borrowing eggs just to see if my dishes are washed/What”s it to you if it”s Wednesday afternoon and I”ve traded my ice tea for scotch,” she sung. While her short black shorts were definitely not standard issue country, her hair -teased into a mini-bouffant- recalled early Loretta, Tammy and Dolly.

No word on the song, which she performs in concerts and has played at the Grand Ole Opry,, will be on her follow up to “Same Trailer.” Musgraves wrote the song with Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark, with whom she also penned “Follow Your Arrow.”

Musgraves' episode of CMT's “Crossroads” with Perry is airing now. Below is the “Tonight Show” version of the song. Fans can buy a studio version through her website or iTunes.