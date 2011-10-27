Kaley Cuoco dethrones The Queen to host the People’s Choice Awards 2012

The Queen has been dethroned and Kaley Cuoco is becoming quite the hosting machine.

The “Big Bang Theory” star and recent Teen Choice Awards co-host has been selected to host the 2012 People’s Choice Awards, airing on her home network of CBS.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kaley as the new host of People’s Choice Awards 2012,” blurbs People’s Choice Executive Producer Mark Burnett. “She’s been making people laugh on top-rated comedy series for the last decade, first with ‘8 Simple Rules” and now with ‘The Big Bang Theory,” Thursday”s #1 show. I’m looking forward to working with her on a fun-filled, comedy-packed show in January.”

CBS made the announcement on Thursday (October 27) morning. The People’s Choice Telecast will air on the network on Wednesday, January 11, 2012 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. live on the East Coast and canned for the left side of the country.

Cuoco’s selection ends Queen Latifah’s five-year reign as People’s Choice Awards host. The show’s last non-Queen Latifah host was Craig Ferguson back in 2005.

In addition to her work on “Big Bang Theory” and “8 Simple Rules,” both People’s Choice Award winners, Cuoco’s TV credits include “Charmed” and the upcoming telefilm “Untouchable: The Drew Peterson Story,” while she was seen on the big screen in this spring’s “Hop.”

“Kaley is sexy, funny and smart — everything you want in a host — everything you get to see each week on ‘The Big Bang Theory,'” gushes Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events at CBS Entertainment. “Can’t wait to see what she brings to People’s Choice Awards 2012.”

Voting has already been underway to select the nominations in 41 People’s Choice categories. Actual voting will begin on Tuesday, November 8 after the nominees are revealed.