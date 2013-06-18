Round-Up: Comedians on Twitter have a field day with the name Kaidence Donda West

#Kim Kardashian #Kanye West
06.18.13 5 years ago 19 Comments

Attention, everyone who had choices like “Koko” or “Klaryssa” or “Kataclysm” in their Kim and Kanye baby name pool: you have lost some money, but probably broke even in terms of dignity. It seems the Khosen Kouple has finally selected a name for their newborn girl and it’s this: Kaidence Donda West.

This means that Kanye has named his daughter after himself, in so far as he has named her after a thing he’s good at. It also means the little lady has the option of going by K.D. if she decides she wants a career as a lesbian folk singer. What else does it mean? That we are privy to great jokes like these:

