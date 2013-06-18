Round-Up: Comedians on Twitter have a field day with the name Kaidence Donda West

Attention, everyone who had choices like “Koko” or “Klaryssa” or “Kataclysm” in their Kim and Kanye baby name pool: you have lost some money, but probably broke even in terms of dignity. It seems the Khosen Kouple has finally selected a name for their newborn girl and it’s this: Kaidence Donda West.
This means that Kanye has named his daughter after himself, in so far as he has named her after a thing he’s good at. It also means the little lady has the option of going by K.D. if she decides she wants a career as a lesbian folk singer. What else does it mean? That we are privy to great jokes like these:
If Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein spent 1,000 years inventing the most strippery name possible they still couldn’t beat Kaidence.
– Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) June 18, 2013
Kaidence Kardashian honestly sounds like a Sketch 101 first draft joke.
– Leila Cohan-Miccio (@leilacohan) June 18, 2013
I’m not mad at Kim & Kanye for naming their baby Kaidence. I’m mad at every person who names their baby Kaidence afterwards.
– Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 18, 2013
Remember stumping your parents with your relentless questions about the natural world? Every day will be like that for Kaidence Donda West.
– Uncle Dynamite (@UncleDynamite) June 18, 2013
Kaidence? Have we just given up on Karen, Katherine or Kathleen?
– Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) June 18, 2013
Kolor kme ksurprised RT @lindseyweber: ummmmm Kim & Kanye named their kid Kaidence.
– bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) June 18, 2013
With a name like Kaidence, it would make the most sense for Kim and Kanye to baptize the child with glitter.
– Aristotle Georgeson (@STOTLE) June 18, 2013
Name your daughter Kaidence like no one’s pointing and laughing.
– Dave (@gneicco) June 18, 2013
I’m surprised Kaidence isn’t the name of a troubled young woman who has already been killed off in Breaking Bad. #kimye
– Erin Gloria Ryan (@morninggloria) June 18, 2013
I think that Kaidence is a beautiful name. Why don’t you haters just leave them and their precious baby girl alone.
It’s pretty low-class to rip on a baby!
kaidence is a very unique and beautiful name, we need to welcome this baby with joy , haters u need to chill and let this precious child alone.
I do not understand why everyone is making fun of the name. I think it is a great name. Am I missing something? I have heard many bad names, like Apple for instance, but Kaidence is a very pretty name. Congrats to the new family. Why is everyone so hell bent on making fun of the Kardashian’s? I think they are beautiful, funny and “real”. Sure beats the shoot ’em shows or creepy twilight type shows.
rhymes with DECADENCE
they could’ve named the baby ”Stephanie” and losers would’ve had jokes. damn losers.
Wow ! Shame on everyone! Where is the love and support for the newborn baby and the new parents? What did your parents name you?
You’re kidding, right? “love and support” for the unwed famewhore, her ‘rapper’ babydaddy, and their spawn? AS. IF.
People are just mean! I love the name and wish the new family all the best! They think they can do better have your own baby haters…..
Kamera would have been a good time because the parents love being in front of the camera…….
I thought so too, if no one making fun of ya’ll name, then why do that to other? …
Write a comment…well, for those haters..You may carry a pretty face, but your rotten hearts are no better than a rotten apple (trash)…Hopefully next time you comment on someone else life, look at yourself first and see if you’re any better…
my 1 penny
I think Kaidence is a beautiful name! They used a K instead of the usual C (Cadence). And Donda is a tribute to Kanye’s mother, who he was very close to.
I love the name, quit bullying a baby.
Love the name! Quit bullying a baby.
I was betting on Kroissant
THEY SHOULD HAVE SPELLED IT KAIDANCE,,, THE WORD DENCE IS NOT GOOD OH SHE IS SO DENCE,,,DUMB,,,,,BUT KAIDANCE IS SO SWEET LIKE KAI DANCE THE K DANCE ,THEY MISSED IT IT COULD HAVE BEEN KARTIEA
Health, happiness and harmony to the fam. Sorry, I kouldn’t konjure knames that started with K. Know when it’s time to stop krucifying us all with knowledge of your most innerknown lives. Go knock yourselves out adoring eachother, and let somebody else know what it’s like to be so kaptivating!