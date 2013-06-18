Round-Up: Comedians on Twitter have a field day with the name Kaidence Donda West

Attention, everyone who had choices like “Koko” or “Klaryssa” or “Kataclysm” in their Kim and Kanye baby name pool: you have lost some money, but probably broke even in terms of dignity. It seems the Khosen Kouple has finally selected a name for their newborn girl and it’s this: Kaidence Donda West.

This means that Kanye has named his daughter after himself, in so far as he has named her after a thing he’s good at. It also means the little lady has the option of going by K.D. if she decides she wants a career as a lesbian folk singer. What else does it mean? That we are privy to great jokes like these:

If Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein spent 1,000 years inventing the most strippery name possible they still couldn’t beat Kaidence. – Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) June 18, 2013

Kaidence Kardashian honestly sounds like a Sketch 101 first draft joke. – Leila Cohan-Miccio (@leilacohan) June 18, 2013

I’m not mad at Kim & Kanye for naming their baby Kaidence. I’m mad at every person who names their baby Kaidence afterwards. – Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 18, 2013

Remember stumping your parents with your relentless questions about the natural world? Every day will be like that for Kaidence Donda West. – Uncle Dynamite (@UncleDynamite) June 18, 2013

Kaidence? Have we just given up on Karen, Katherine or Kathleen? – Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) June 18, 2013

Kolor kme ksurprised RT @lindseyweber: ummmmm Kim & Kanye named their kid Kaidence. – bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) June 18, 2013

With a name like Kaidence, it would make the most sense for Kim and Kanye to baptize the child with glitter. – Aristotle Georgeson (@STOTLE) June 18, 2013

Name your daughter Kaidence like no one’s pointing and laughing. – Dave (@gneicco) June 18, 2013

I’m surprised Kaidence isn’t the name of a troubled young woman who has already been killed off in Breaking Bad. #kimye – Erin Gloria Ryan (@morninggloria) June 18, 2013

