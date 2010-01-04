Kanye, Christina, Nine Inch Nails make recording resolutions in the new year

Kanye West, Christina Aguilera and Nine Inch Nails all went on hiatus in 2009 in varioius ways for various reasons, but each has made the New Year’s resolutions to make a return in 2010.

West, who has largely been quiet in the media since the whole VMA debacle and mumbling through “Leno” has broken his silence on his blog. In all caps. Unsurprisingly.

“I’M SO HAPPY TO BE BACK IN THE STUDIO MAKING NEW MUSIC. I WILL BRING YOU THE BEST I HAVE TO OFFER WITH THE SAME DEDICATION THAT KOBE HAS ON THE COURT. IT’S FUNNY HOW SO MANY RAPPERS GET WORSE AS THEIR CAREERS STRETCH OUT BUT TRUE POETS GET BETTER.”

We’d reprint the whole excerpt except that 228 words of capitalized letters hurts our eyes. To summarize, he compares himself to Maya Angelou and Nina Simone, encourages fans to “look past headlines” and avoid being brainwashed by unnamed, false, strawmanly “powers that be.”

As previously reported, his “VH1 Storytellers” DVD/CD set is out tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Trent Reznor took to his blog/website to warn the world of two new efforts — one that is Nine Inch Nails and one that isn’t.

“2010 has a number of things planned including new material from nine inch nails and something else that isn’t nine inch nails. I am in a state of rediscovery and reinvention that feels unfamiliar, unsure and exactly what I need.”

He and the band went on the Wave Goodbye farewell tour this past year in warning that the band would disappear, at least as a live act, for a while. Past reports have indicated that Reznor will be in the studio with composer Gary Numan this year.

And while Christina Aguilera had been hard at work at a new effort in 2009, she told guests at her New Year’s Eve part at Tao in L.A. that the effort is complete and will hit shelves in March. That set, her fourth, is rumored to feature guests like Santigold, Goldfrapp and M.I.A.

It’s a busy time for her, too, as she’s begun filming her movie musical “Burlesque” with Cher. The two superstar singers will be presenting at the Golden Globes on Jan. 17.