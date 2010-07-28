Watch: Kanye West performs new songs for Facebook, drops ‘Good Ass’ album title

Within the last 24 hours, there’s been some exciting developments in Kanye West’s ramp-up for the new album.

For one, he’s officially joined Twitter @kanyewest, and so far so good: no all-caps rants.

And within one of his first posts, the rapper revealed that his forthcoming set — rumored to be ready for a September release — will no longer be called “Good Ass Job.”

“I’m bouncing a couple of titles around now,” he Tweeted.



On top of that, he went down another social networking avenue yesterday (July 27), which, of course, lead to another: West performed some new raps a cappella for Facebook staffers at their Palo Alto headquarters, which attendees filmed and then posted on YouTube for our and your enjoyment. Talk about synergy.

In tracks with titles like “Chain Heavy” and “Mama’s Boyfriend,” the “Jesus Walks” rhymer name-checked Twitter, rapped on getting laid in the afterlife and alluded to Hurricane Katrina. It comes off a little bit like a kid in high school reciting his forensics competition pieces from atop the lunch room table. In a suit and skinny tie. It’s striking, vulnerable and endearing.

“Many times in life I”ve had to deal with moments of doubt. And as it”s been a minute since I”ve performed any fresh material in front of an audience, this could”ve been one of those moments… but it wasn”t,” West posted on his site today. Your energy was a gift so electric, so genuine, that it really helped me give my best. The energy was so inspiring I had to keep going!”

So that’s a lot to work with. With the preceding single “Power,” plus all these new tracks, what do you think Kanye West’s new album should be called?