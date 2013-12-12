Kanye realizes Kim is actually a Hobbit in ‘South Park’s’ incredible ‘Bound 2’ parody

#Britney Spears #Kim Kardashian #Kanye West #South Park
12.12.13 5 years ago

“South Park” has plunged into the cultural cesspool and come up with gold once again, this time in the form of hilarious parodies of the hypnotically-vapid music videos for Kanye West’s “Bound 2” and Britney Spears’ “Work Bitch.” In the first, Kanye comes to the dawning realization that Kim Kardashian is actually a hobbit (“Bitch, remember when you went out to kill that dragon with them dwarves?”), while in the second, the pre-pubescent girls of South Park Elementary transform themselves into sex bombs under the watchful eye of a ruthless Photoshop instructor.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Britney Spears#Kim Kardashian#Kanye West#South Park
TAGSBOUND 2Bound 2 music videoBound 2 videoBritney SpearsKanye WestKIM KARDASHIANsouth parkWORK BITCHWork Bitch music videoWork Bitch video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP