Kanye realizes Kim is actually a Hobbit in ‘South Park’s’ incredible ‘Bound 2’ parody

“South Park” has plunged into the cultural cesspool and come up with gold once again, this time in the form of hilarious parodies of the hypnotically-vapid music videos for Kanye West’s “Bound 2” and Britney Spears’ “Work Bitch.” In the first, Kanye comes to the dawning realization that Kim Kardashian is actually a hobbit (“Bitch, remember when you went out to kill that dragon with them dwarves?”), while in the second, the pre-pubescent girls of South Park Elementary transform themselves into sex bombs under the watchful eye of a ruthless Photoshop instructor.

