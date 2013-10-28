Watch Kanye talk unreleased material and wedding plans, sound off about racism at Vegas show

10.28.13 5 years ago

After his grandiose proposal to Kim Kardashian, the occasionally reclusive Kanye West has continued to sound off while promoting his Yeezus world tour. 

In an interview this morning with Los Angeles” Power 106, a jovial West talked about his music, revealed wedding plans, and even freestyled. Watch the full interview here.

Among the “Yeezus” news, Kanye said there are five songs leftover from the album that may surface this year. He also said that his song “Lost in the World,” off 2010’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” was written about Kardashian. He later rapped over what he called his favorite of all his songs, “Can”t Tell Me Nothing” off 2007’s “Graduation,” plus “Otis” off 2011’s Jay Z collaboration “Watch the Throne.”

Kanye said he and Kim are planning a summer wedding in 2014, complete with “fighter jets.” He deflected a question about the cost of the baseball stadium proposal, after DJ Big Boy threw out a number of $200,000. He admitted “me and Kim are in the exploitation business,” but also said they want to “influence the world in a positive way.” 

In the beginning of the interview, Kanye attacked the idea of luxury, saying he “was deep into the slavery” back when he was buying $1,000 t-shirts. He touched on similar themes during his concert in Las Vegas on Friday night, ranting about the Barneys department store controversy in which the store detained a young, black man after he purchased an expensive belt. Watch his speech below.

 

