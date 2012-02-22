Kanye West and Jay-Z bringing ‘Watch the Throne’ to Europe

After scorching U.S. arenas with their hits-heavy Watch the Throne tour, best buds Kanye West and Jay-Z are taking the show across the Atlantic for 12 European stops.

The duo kick things off in London on May 20, and wind their way across Scandinavia and Central Europe, before returning to Jolly Old England for closing dates in Manchester and Birmingham. And, yes, the “N*ggas in Paris” rappers are playing Paris. Twice.

Recently, that very tune formed the basis for rapper-actor Mos Def’s (AKA Yasiin Bey) politicized take on the song called “N*ggas in Poorest.” Watch the brand new video for the song here:

In other related news (don’t these guys ever sleep?), new family man Jay-Z has signed Shakira to his Roc Nation management company. She joins the likes of Rihanna and Willow Smith. Meanwhile, on a recent stop in Melbourne, Australia, West displayed his freestyle prowess with some comic autotuned improvisation about late night texting, ladies and armchair psychology over his “808s and Heartbreak” song “Say You Will.” Watch the fan-shot clip below (maybe NSFW, language-wise):



Here are the Watch the Throne European tour dates:

May 20 – London, England at O2 Arena

May 24 – Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

May 26 – Herning, Denmark at Herning Arena

May 28 – Oslo, Norway at Telenor Arena

May 29 – Stockholm, Sweden at The Globe

June 01 – Paris, France at Bercy

June 02 – Paris, France at Bercy

June 03 – Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis

June 05 – Frankfurt, Germany at Festhalle

June 08 – Dublin, Ireland at O2 Arena

June 11 – Manchester, England at Manchester Arena

June 13 – Birmingham, England at LG Arena