Kanye West and Jay Z to reunite at SXSW

03.11.14 4 years ago

The Throne and its kings – Kanye West and Jay Z – will reunite at SXSW for the first time in two years. The duo will headline the first night of Samsung's SXSW concerts on Wednesday (March 12) at Austin Music Hall

There are a few requirements to scoring a ticket: According to Mashable, Samsung will only distribute concert wristbands to people with a Galaxy device that have downloaded the radio service Milk Music. Starting today (March 11), wristbands will be issued at a pop-up location at 2nd Street and Trinity Street. Hova similarly worked with Samsung to release his 2013 album “Magna Carta…Holy Grail,” which was available first on Samsung Galaxy phones. 

Also on Wednesday night, West”s G.O.O.D. Music record label will host a showcase featuring Pusha T, King Louie, Been Trill and a “surprise guest” at an undisclosed location.

