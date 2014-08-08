Here’s Kim Kardashian And Kanye West As Disney Couples Because Nothing Is Sacred

What fresh hell is this!?

No longer content to subvert their base by doling out truly terrible sex tips, Cosmopolitan Magazine took their passive-aggressive disdain of women to the next level. By hiring Holly Shortall to draw the media entity known as “Kimye” as 10 beloved Disney couples, the gauntlet has been thrown. But don't blame Shortall. You just draw what the scary keep-women-feeling-insecure-so-they-spend-money magazine pays you to draw.

But hey Cosmo. You wanna go, bro? Because I will fight you over this affront to human decency.

Image Credit: Holly Shortall

Are you trying to give me nightmares Cosmo? Because YOU ARE SUCCEEDING.

Image Credit: Holly Shortall

Listen? Can you hear that? It's as if millions of Disneyphiles cried out in terror and then were suddenly silenced under the weight of their collective apoplectic fit.

Image Credit: Holly Shortall

Well congratulations Cosmo. You did it. For years the Internet has wondered if there were any art mash-ups that wouldn't be more awesome with the addition of Disney princesses. Until today, I had always assumed the answer was no. I was wrong.

So, so wrong.

GIF By: Donna Dickens

If you need to see the collection in its entirety – no judgement because it's like rubbernecking at a car accident – head on over to Cosmopolitan Magazine's site.