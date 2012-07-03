Listen: Kanye West and Pusha T drop ‘New God Flow’ in full

Kanye West gave us a little taste of “New God Flow” the other night at the BET Awards. His verse was missing the (literal) beat, for sure, but it was also lacking the track’s other voice, Pusha T.

The track’s lifted up with the Ghostface Killah sample from “Mighty Healthy” and sunk with Ye’s penchance for a little (OK, a lot) of darkness. I love the production, and it’s fitting for the GOOD crew.

But the combo feels forced. Pusha seems to be lofting some disses at Young Money and rapping about his prowess at pushing dope, while Kanye’s legitimizing his “God”-like status from a different planet, where Biggie Smalls, Martin Luther King Jr. and Rodney King meet. He talks about the issues of his hometown Chicago. They’re not the easiest, “coolest” rhymes compared to Pusha, but there’s a level above the normal rap game.

We might not hear this one around as much as “Mercy,” but it’s another angle on the “G.O.O.D.” Music compilation, if it does indeed end up on it.