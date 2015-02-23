Kanye West and Rihanna are going on tour together

02.23.15 4 years ago

We expected it to be announced eventually, and now it”s here: a Kanye West/Rihanna tour.

Forum KanyeToThe confirmed via a screenshot that Live Nation has posted up some of the first details of the tour, mostly in that the duo will play July 25 in Estonia, with tickets on sale March 5.

That”s it. Nothing more. Sorry if you were hoping for some U.S. dates.

Either way, the posting confirms an upcoming joint tour between the radio juggernauts at least over the summer. One would imagine the July 25 will be in the midst of a European leg, so no word on when the duo would come to North America.

The tour comes at a big time for both: West and Rihanna plan 2015 albums, their first since 2013″s Yeezus and 2012″s Unapologetic, respectively. There”s also their collaboration, “FourFiveSeconds,” on the charts now, featuring Paul McCartney.

More tour info will likely be announced in the coming days.

