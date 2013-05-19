Watch: Kanye West debuts new song ‘Black Skinheads’ on ‘SNL’; ‘Yeezus’ out June 18

Kanye West debuted “Black Skinhead” on “Saturday Night Live” last night. The song, as well as “New Slaves,” which he also performed on the show, are believed to be on his new set, “Yeezus,” out June 18. West’s girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, instagrammed a photo of what appeared to be the album cover, giving away the new set’s title as well, following his “SNL” performance.

“Black Skinhead,” performed in from of a projection screen which often flashed the words “Not For Sale,” includes the lyrics “You see black man with white woman/at the top floor they come to kill King Kong/Middle America packed in/Come to see me in my black skin,” as well as, “I”ve been a menace for the longest/and I ain”t finished, I”m devoted/y”all can”t keep playing with my emotions.” West performed it over a melody line from Marilyn Manson’s 1996 tune, “The Beautiful People,”

West”s second song, “New Slaves,”which also addresses racial issues, received a bit of a coming-out party on Friday when he projected the video on 66 buildings around the world, according to Rolling Stone.

He”s been bowing new material all week. He played a new tune at the Met Ball, a soulful autotuned ballad reportedly about Kardashian, that he also performed at an Adult Swim Upfront party on Wednesday.

