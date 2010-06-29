Kanye West, Drake being sued over hit songs ‘Stronger,’ ‘Best I Ever Had’

#Playboy #Drake #Kanye West
06.29.10 8 years ago 8 Comments

Two of hip-hop”s biggest names right now are being sued, separately, this week, for two different, recognizable hits. 

In a California federal court document filed June 25, Playboy Enterprises alleges that Drake”s “Best I Ever Had” infringes on their copyright of “Fallin” In Love,” a track by Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds, which the company owns.
“Best” was released as part of a Drake mixtape and then his 2009 EP “So Far Gone” via Cash Money/Universal, which were also named in the lawsuit. Compare the two tracks below.
Meanwhile, more than two years after its release as a single, Kanye West”s “Stronger” is the center of a lawsuit from Vincent “Vince P.” Peters, a Chicago songwriter and producer. Peters alleges that he played and gave a copy of his version of “Stronger” to West”s manager John Monopoly in November 2006; seven months later, the hip-hop superstar released his “Stronger,” a track that ultimately hit No. 1 on the Hot 100.
Peters” version is currently unavailable online; he”s seeking undisclosed damages and a trial.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Playboy#Drake#Kanye West
TAGSbest i ever hadDrakeKanye WestPLAYBOYStronger

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP