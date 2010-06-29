Kanye West, Drake being sued over hit songs ‘Stronger,’ ‘Best I Ever Had’

Two of hip-hop”s biggest names right now are being sued, separately, this week, for two different, recognizable hits.
In a California federal court document filed June 25, Playboy Enterprises alleges that Drake”s “Best I Ever Had” infringes on their copyright of “Fallin” In Love,” a track by Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds, which the company owns.
“Best” was released as part of a Drake mixtape and then his 2009 EP “So Far Gone” via Cash Money/Universal, which were also named in the lawsuit. Compare the two tracks below.
Meanwhile, more than two years after its release as a single, Kanye West”s “Stronger” is the center of a lawsuit from Vincent “Vince P.” Peters, a Chicago songwriter and producer. Peters alleges that he played and gave a copy of his version of “Stronger” to West”s manager John Monopoly in November 2006; seven months later, the hip-hop superstar released his “Stronger,” a track that ultimately hit No. 1 on the Hot 100.
Peters” version is currently unavailable online; he”s seeking undisclosed damages and a trial.
Yeah, it definitely sounds like Drake sampled that other song and then didn’t pay for the rights. I don’t understand why a large music production company wouldn’t pay for the rights to a song that isn’t widely popular. It can’t be overly expensive and now you end up in all of this shit. On a side note, this is the first time I’ve heard Drake and he’s been talked up so much recently that I’m surprised that he is a pretty terrible rapper. Listen to some Felt, CunninLynguists, Black Milk, and Diverse. They’re so much better but don’t get nearly as much acclaim.
what trash bin artist are you spewin’ out? you deserve mental aids or something
are you on crack? Drake is one of the best rappers in the game, why don’t listen to his new ablbum or even Comeback Season before you continue with your blind opinions
just the opening few seconds of falling in love are sampled in Best…the rest of Best sounds completley different from Fallin…
In Drake’s defense, I highly doubt he was the one to sample it, since this was produced by Boi-1-da.
This seems like a much more obvious sampling then The Verve and The Rolling Stones suit. If that precedent is followed here Drake will definitely be paying out.
this is stupid, stronger was released 2 years ago!!! there just suing now to get an extra buck!
