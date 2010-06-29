Kanye West, Drake being sued over hit songs ‘Stronger,’ ‘Best I Ever Had’

Two of hip-hop”s biggest names right now are being sued, separately, this week, for two different, recognizable hits.

In a California federal court document filed June 25, Playboy Enterprises alleges that Drake”s “Best I Ever Had” infringes on their copyright of “Fallin” In Love,” a track by Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds, which the company owns.

“Best” was released as part of a Drake mixtape and then his 2009 EP “So Far Gone” via Cash Money/Universal, which were also named in the lawsuit. Compare the two tracks below.

Meanwhile, more than two years after its release as a single, Kanye West”s “Stronger” is the center of a lawsuit from Vincent “Vince P.” Peters, a Chicago songwriter and producer. Peters alleges that he played and gave a copy of his version of “Stronger” to West”s manager John Monopoly in November 2006; seven months later, the hip-hop superstar released his “Stronger,” a track that ultimately hit No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Peters” version is currently unavailable online; he”s seeking undisclosed damages and a trial.

