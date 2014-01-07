Kanye West extends North American ‘Yeezus’ tour

After a rough start last year , Kanye West’s ambitious “Yeezus” tour will now extend through February 2014 along the East Coast. Check out the full list of dates below.

Kendrick Lamar supported West during most of his 2013 tour, but no opener has been announced for the new dates. West has hinted that his 2014 plans also include a European tour.

Despite having to postpone and cancel a number of shows, West’s tour was a critical success. HitFix reader Moeses Kent attended after winning our ticket giveaway and reported back via Twitter : “Hitfix thank you for the hypest night of my year!” Tickets to the new shows go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at LiveNation.com

Kanye West’s 2014 “Yeezus” tour dates:

02/13 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

02/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

02/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

02/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

02/18 – Hamilton, ON @ Copps Coliseum

02/19 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

02/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

02/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

02/23 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum