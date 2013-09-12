Kanye West goes on rant at Pusha T release party

Uh oh. Kanye’s at it again.

Despite recently becoming a dad, rapper Kanye West still has an angry side, which was on full display as he introduced his pal Pusha T at the NYC release party for the Clipse rapper’s new solo album “My Name is My Name.”

As see in the video below, West grabs the mic and launches into a profane, (Grey) Goose-fueled improvised rant about the hip hop culture, corporations, success and even fashion trends.

Presumably targeting other rappers, West yells, “I don’t give a f*ck about these corporations and these sellouts, we make good music, we make good music. We don’t give a f*ck about how much goddamn money you make, we make good music!”

He also takes the fashion industry to task, right at the height of New York fashion week, blasting designers who put numbers on the back of their shirts.



Watch it below. Definitely NSFW.

“My Name” was produced by West and will be released through his label, G.O.O.D. Music. It features guest spots from West, Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Pharrell Williams, Chris Brown and Kendrick Lamar.



“My Name Is My Name” will be released October 10.