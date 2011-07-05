Kanye West, Jay-Z unveil ‘Watch the Throne’ cover art, pre-order

One good thing to come out of last week’s not-news of Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “Watch the Throne” maybe-sorta-I-hear-rumored-release date of July 4 is that the chatter may have inspired the duo to finally launch a website and fuel new speculation of its arrival.

The West-Jay-Z pairing has new album artwork and a pre-order section for the set, which still hasn’t been issued a release date. The site indicates there will be a standard and deluxe version of the full-length, available on CD and digital download.

“H.A.M.” is the only single to have come from the camp, production from Lex Luger. Other helmers that may be included on the effort are frequent collaborators Swizz Beatz and No ID; Bruno Mars and Hov’s wife Beyonce could also be contributing.

Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci designed the Def Jam album’s gold cover.

While Jay-Z and West have combined many times on record, “Watch the Throne” will mark their first album together. The former last released “The Blueprint 3” in 2009; the latter dropped “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” last year.