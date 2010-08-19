Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Raekwon collaboration really is happening

File this one under We’ll Believe It When We Hear It, but Kanye West, Justin Bieber and Raekwon are planning to record together, if the Twitterverse has anything to say about it.

The idea sprung from a love-fest between Ye and The Bieb, as Kanye Tweeted that he liked the young pop star’s “Runaway Love.” Bieber geeked out. Then Kanye was like, Isn’t this fun we’re both on Twitter and, oh yeah, “”Maybe we can do something together. Me, You and Raekwon.” Because, yeah, whatever, Raekwon. To prove he knows who Raekwon is, Bieb referred to him as the Chef and nerded again.

In summary: “Will you go into the studio with me? Circle YES or NO.” The exchange probably would be better fleshed out in notes passed during math class and were not a 140 character limit in effect, but naturally, wouldn’t be as publicly attention-gobbling.

Chef Rae then told XXL “It”s definitely gonna happen” in an interview last night.

“When you got these kinda talents merging together to do something exciting, I think it”s something that”s gonna make the fans check it out. I”m big fans of both of these guys. I think, at the end of the day, shorty is a sensation. And [for him] to acknowledge me it makes me feel good that the young generation is checkin” me out like that. And at the same time it gives me a position to play a big brother in the game,” the Wu-Tang member said. “Yeezy called me and we gon” make it pop. At the end of the day we”re all doing our thing in the game and for them to even just have a conversation and just put my name in it it feels good…And we gon” make a hit.”

Then, naturally, Raekwon took his Twitter account to announce, “On my way to the airport to nyc to get up wit my legendary @kanyewest! Yall asked for it now we”re gonna deliver!”

I don’t know what color Fame’s coattails are, but I hope Raekwon’s wearing something that matches. The MC is no chopped liver, but this would be a mega high-profile gig that would eclipse most all of his previous opportunities. As a non-Belieber, I appreciate Rae’s non-compliment of the 16-year-old, mentioning only that he’s a “sensation.” But then again, I’m just tired of A-listers from West to D-listers like the Kardashians slobbering all over an adorable walking piggy bank robot with “respect.” Even if that 800x slower remix of “U Smile” is pretty neat.

UPDATE (4:46): West Tweeted, “Finishing @JustinBieber Runaway Love remix too… don’t know when they gonna drop it but Raekwon’s verse is crazy!!!” I’ll bet.