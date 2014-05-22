UPDATED: Kanye West, Kings of Leon headline Budweiser Made in America fest in Philly

Kanye West, Kings of Leon, Pharrell Williams, and Tiesto will headline Budweiser Made in America festival at Philadelphia”s Ben Franklin Parkway, Aug. 30-31.

The festival, curated by Jay Z, will also feature The National, Steve Aoki, J. Cole, Girl Talk, Spoon, Chromeo, City and Colour, Grimes, AWOLNATION, R3HAB, Gareth Emery, De La Soul, Baauer, Tommy Trash, Mayer Hawthorne, Kongos, 3LAU, The Neighborhood, Danny Brown, YG, Holy Ghost, Penguin Prison, Destructo, Bleachers, DJ Cassidy, Cherub, Will Sparks, Young & Sick, Vacationer, Cut Snake, Kaneholler.

For the first time, Made In America will be held in Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles event, also held Aug. 30-31, will feature Kendrick Lamar, Rise Against, Weezer, and Sublime with Rome as headliners. Among the others on the bill are Capital Cities, Chance the Rapper, Cypress Hill, Mute Math, Rita Ora, Nipsey Hussle, Dr. Dog, Hit-Boy and several more.