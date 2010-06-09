Kanye West making a return to awards shows, tapped for BET honors

It’s been about a nine months since Kanye West opened his big mouth at the MTV VMAs, and BET’s willing to let bygones be bygones.

The cable network has tapped the superstar rapper and producer for its awards show, to be broadcast on June 27.

West is up for two BET Awards, both as collaborator on other folks’ projects: one for Best Collaboration with Drake on “Forever” and another for Video of the Year on Jay-Z’s “Run This Town,” along with Rihanna.

It’s a big get for BET, considering West has been laying low and recording his forthcoming album “Good A** Job” since that whole Taylor Swift incident last year.

Doubtless, he’ll be taking on “Power,” his first track of new solo material since releasing 2008’s “808s and Heartbreak.” He apparently performed the track live to 1,600 high schoolers on June 8, at a benefit show in his hometown Chicago.