Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber lead Thanksgiving music releases

The rush to get new albums in the stores before Black Friday continues as an avalanche of fresh releases hit stores Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23. Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday” will give us more of a glimpse of the rapper than one song at a time, while Justin Bieber slows things down with his acoustic set.

We didn”t list them below, but also noteworthy are “The Hits Collection, Volume One,” a two-disc set from Jay-Z, the vinyl reissue of Nine Inch Nail”s “Pretty Hate Machine,” and the expanded edition of The National”s “High Violet.”



Justin Bieber, “My Worlds Acoustic” (Island/RBMG): The American Music Awards big winner gives nine songs from “My World” and “My World 2.0 the acoustic treatment on this Walmart exclusive. The set also includes the new song, “Pray.”



Ke$ha, “Cannibal” (RCA/Kemosabe Entertainment): The nine-song companion to “Animal” is off to a strong start with party anthem, “We R Who We R,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. See review here.

Nicki Minaj, “Pink Friday” (Young Money/Cash Money/Universal): Has anyone ever achieved so much acclaim before releasing their debut or guested on so many singles by other artists? We finally find out if the bewigged one can hold her own on a complete set.



My Chemical Romance, “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys” (Reprise): The band”s first album since 2006″s “The Black Parade” is off to a rousing start with first single “Na, Na, etc….” MCR”s post-apocalyptic view of 2019 is a concept set, but each song still stands alone.



Ne-Yo, “Libra Scale” (Def Jam): Singer/songwriter/dancer-is there nothing he can”t do?-follows up the vaunted “Year of the Gentleman” with “Libra Scale,” a concept album featuring The Gentlemen, who have special powers. There”s a lot to mine there, but, as in most cases with Ne-Yo, it often comes down to the love.

Robyn, “Body Talk” (Konichiwa/Cherrytree/Interscope): The members of the cult of Robyn will eat up the third edition of her “Body Talk” series.



Jessica Simpson, “Happy Christmas” (Eleven Eleven/Primary Wave): After leaving both Sony”s pop and country divisions, Simpson has now launched her own label. First offering is her holiday set.



Smashing Pumpkins, “Teargarden By Kaleidyscope Vol II: The Solstice Bare” (Rocket Science): If you didn”t manage to get each song as it was available for free download, you can gather them here in one place.

Sting, “Live in Berlin” (Decca) Der Stingle with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in Germany.

Various Artists, “Burlesque” (RCA): Soundtrack to this year”s equivalent of “Showgirls” features eight new songs performed by Christina Aguilera and two from Cher, both of whom star in the movie.



Kanye West, “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” (G.O.O.D. Music): West”s latest is getting some of the best reviews of his career. See why in our review here.