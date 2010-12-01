Kanye West, Nicki Minaj debut at No. 1, No. 2 on Billboard 200

Kanye West earns his fourth straight No. 1 set on The Billboard 200 album chart as “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” debuts with 496,000 copies. That”s the fourth best sales sum in 2010, too. His last “808s & Heartbreak” from 2008 started with 450,000.

West starts ahead of another hip-hop star, Nicki Minaj, who comes in at No. 2 with “Pink Friday.” That effort – the Young Money rapper/singer”s first – moved 375,000 copies.

Susan Boyle”s former chart-topper “The Gift,” then, falls to No. 3 with 263,000, a 21% decrease in sales. Taylor Swift”s “Speak Now” rises No. 8 to No. 4, after a little help from her NBC Thanksgiving special; it moved 241,000, up 64%. Jackie Evancho”s “O Holy Night” slips No. 2 to No. 5 (142,000, -41%) while Rihanna”s “Loud” descender No. 3 to No. 6 (141,000, -32%).

Justin Bieber”s “My Worlds Acoustic” – sold only at Walmart and Sam”s Club – arrives at No. 7 with 115,000. It”s his third top 10 album in about a year – debut “My World” began its run back during the week of Dec. 5 in 2009.

My Chemical Romance”s “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys” starts at No. 8 with 112,000. The rock act”s last album “The Black Parade” debuted at No. 2 with 240,000 in 2006.

Ne-Yo”s “Libra Scale” bows at No. 9, with 112,000 also. All three of his other albums fared better, including his last “Year of the Gentleman,” which started at No. 2 with 250,000 in 2008.

“Glee: The Music, The Christmas Album” slips No. 8 to No. 10 (108,000, -33%).

Other debuts this week include Ke$ha”s “Cannibal” (No. 15, 74,000) and the Cher and Christina Aguilera-led soundtrack to “Burlesque” (No. 18, 63,000).

Album sales are up 26% compared to last week and down 5% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 13% so far, compared to last.

