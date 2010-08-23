Kanye West promises new treats every week on ‘Good Friday’

How did we make it through the day before Kanye West joined the Twitter nation earlier this summer? It now seems to be his prime form of communication and it”s good to know that his Messianic complex is still in full effect.

Via Twitter, West announced that he will [sic on all of the following] “drop 1 new song every wekend until Xmas… I”m calling it good Fridays. Yall know every Friday yall gone have a new joint from our family. We look at the game completely different now…It”s about the fans. No holding back. That”s why I dropped See Me Now…It wasn”t about me it was about the Summer the BBQs etc.” He also adds that it may not always be his music, it may be from another artist.

A few thoughts: the most interesting part of the post is his line about “we look at the game completely different now.” Grammar issues aside, he acknowledging that while we all still oooh and ahhh about album release dates-West”s /// comes Nov. XX—the album is becoming more and more obsolete.

As we see with Mike Posner”s pitiful album sales for “31 Minutes to Takeoff,” despite having a top 10 single in “Cooler Than Me,” all fans want now is to digest the song (i.e.: the music) in small, individual bites.

To be sure, there are some artists who have such a strong fan base, like Eminem or alternative acts like Arcade Fire, where the audience wants to support them by purchasing the entire album, but they are a smaller and smaller base.

Maybe one Friday we”ll get the West/Justin Bieber/Raekwon joint we wrote about here.

In the meantime, enjoy one of the latest from West: his remix of “Power,” featuring Jay-Z and Swizz Beatz.

