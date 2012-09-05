Listen: Kanye West raps about Kim Kardashian’s sex tape on new track, ‘Clique’

Kanye West can”t stop rapping about his lady love, Kim Kardashian. On this newly-released snippet from “Clique,” which first surfaced on TMZ, he boasts about her past, including her infamous sex tape with Ray-J. Yeah, you heard that right. As you recall, he also declared his love for her months ago on “Theraflu” (later retitled “Cold”). He’s also paid ode to her in a track called “Perfect Bitch.”

[More after the jump…]

For most men, a lover”s sexual history would probably be a topic best left undiscussed, but in the world of fame, even a girlfriend”s X-rated past is ripe for exploitation and praise.

West raps, “My girl a superstar all from a home movie,” in this wildly eclectic 30-second clip that manages to also fit in Gucci, former CIA head George Tenet, Eiffel Tower, and Maybach as well as dis “American Idol” and talk about how white people “get money,don”t spend it” (He suspects that Tenet is only renting his Maybach instead of buying it).

The track, which features Big Sean and Jay-Z, will be on “Cruel Summer,” out Sept. 18. The compilation, from West”s G.O.O.D. label, also includes contributions from R. Kelly, Pusha T, Ghostface Killah, 2 Chainz, John Legend, Kid Cudi, The-Dream and several others. Although there had been speculation that Azealia Banks would also make it onto the set after the tweeted about West summoning her, she does not appear on the track listing.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Cruel Summer” track listing

1. “To The World” feat. Kanye West & R. Kelly

2. “Clique” feat. Kanye West, Jay-Z, & Big Sean

3. “Mercy” feat. Kanye West, Big Sean, Pusha T & 2 Chainz

4. “New God Flow” feat. Kanye West, Pusha T & Ghostface Killah

5. “The Morning” feat. Raekwon, Pusha T, Common, 2 Chainz, CyHi Da Prynce, Kid Cudi & D”Banj

6. “Cold” feat. DJ Khaled

7. “Higher” feat. The-Dream, Pusha T & Ma$e

8. “Sin City” feat. John Legend, Travi$ Scott, Teyana Taylor, CyHi Da Prynce & Malik Yusef

9. “The One” feat. Kanye West, Big Sean, 2 Chainz & Marsha Ambrosius

10. “Creepers” feat. Kid Cudi

11. “Bliss” feat. John Legend & Teyana Taylor

12. Don”t Like. Feat. Kanye West, Chief Keef, Pusha T, Big Sean & Jadakiss