Report: Kanye West recording with Paul McCartney

Live and Let Heartbreak? My Beautiful Dark, Twisted Band On The Run? Ebony and Ivory, Part 2?

The New York Post is reporting that Paul McCartney and Kanye West have hit the studio together in secret, working on tunes that could develop into a full album. One track title includes “Piss On My Grave” — which, considering Macca's collaboration with Nirvana members was called “Cut Me Some Slack, would indicate another edgy move.

West was reportedly at the former Beatle's show in Los Angeles last week, and no reps for either camp could confirm the collab.

But here's some of the things we do know for sure about Kanye West right now:

+ He laid the smack down on his touring DJ, and how. DJ Mano has been fired following his flubs on tour, which were helpfully compiled into a single YouTube video that made the rounds in the last month. Mano responded by calling some of Yeezy's fans “low key gay” so have fun and good riddance.

+ West has only three known performances left on tour this summer: at buddy Jay Z's Made In America fest over Labor Day on both coasts, and during the Life Is Beautiful fest in October.

+ He's linked up with fellow Chicago-bred rapper Chief Keef on a new song “Nobody.” The latter previewed about 15 seconds of that collab on Instagram.

+ A bootleg version of new Ye song “All Day” made the round last week, getting yoinked at every turn. However, West confirmed in his interview with GQ that “All Day” was a song title from his as-yet-untitled follow-up to “Yeezus,” and then there goes French Montana bragging to Power 105 back in July that “All Day” is “so epic.”