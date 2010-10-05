Kanye West reveals ‘Dark Twisted’ album title, singles details

#Kanye West
10.05.10 8 years ago

Another day, another slew of Kanye West news.

The rapper’s Nov. 22 album release is officially titled “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” according to a Tweet blasted out this morning. It’s namesake, the opening track “Dark Fantasy,” was produced by the RZA, West and No. I.D.

The producer/songwriter also mentioned that he’s determined the next single to be a track called “All of the Lights.” The song has not been released as part of his G.O.O.D. Fridays promotion or previewed in any other way, unlike the leak of “Lost in the World.”

“I ain’t letting no leaks have any affect on my song choices… All of the Lights is the next single but wait till yall here [sic] the final!!!!!” he Tweeted.

West went on to say that he’s working on the cover art now as he visits France. He’s screening a 40-minute companion film to the track “Runaway” in Paris today, and linked to a tiny screenshot of the film. Looks angelic, but then again, so did his video for “Power.”

Ye’s album was tentatively dubbed “Good Ass Job” earlier this year until he scrapped it this summer.

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGSall of the lightsKanye Westlost in the worldMy Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

