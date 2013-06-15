Kanye West, The Replacements and Cyndi Lauper lead Music Power Rankings

1. The Replacements: Paul Westerberg and Tommy Stinson will play their first shows together in 22 years this summer. Pleased to meet me, indeed.

2. Kanye West: The week before the release of “Yeezus,” he makes news in a New York Times profile as he compares himself to Steve Jobs. Look for the iWest coming to a store near you.

3. Cyndi Lauper: She becomes (incredibly) the first female composer to win a Tony for best musical, “Kinky Boots.” Girls just want to have fun.

4. The Beatles: Apple Corps, the Fab Four”s business arm, inks a deal with Universal”s Bravado for merchandising. It turns out love isn”t all you need. You also need a snug Baby Tee.

5. Apple: Apple bows its long-anticipated iTunes Radio internet radio service. Too little too late or is the timing just right?

6. Fleetwood Mac: They become the first act to ink a deal directly with Clear Channel for performance royalties from airplay on their “Extended Play” EP. Predict a landslide of acts to follow.

7. Queens of the Stone Age: The rockers totally rule the charts as new album “… Like Clockwork,” not only becomes the group”s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200, but receives universally strong reviews.

8. Robin Thicke: He scores the first No. 1 Hot 100 hit of his 10-year career with “Blurred Lines.” We”re sure the topless models in the video had nothing to do with the song”s success.

9. Pandora: BMI and ASCAP go gunning for the streaming music service in both the media and the courts demanding that it pay songwriters a fair and equitable royalty rate after Pandora craftily buys a small terrestrial radio station in an effort to lower its payments.

10. Bonnaroo: The Manchester, Tenn. festival holds another successful run, despite losing headliners Mumford & Sons (due to Ted Dwane”s scary blood clot) and Earl Sweatshirt to pneumonia. Jack Johnson steps in for M&S and DIIV for Sweatshirt.