Kanye West to headline this summer’s X Games Festival

#Mac Miller #Kanye West
01.22.14 5 years ago

Two amazing extremes – Kanye West and the X Games – will join forces this summer. West is set to headline X Music, the festival portion of the X Games on June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.

Ye will be joined by a lineup of rock and electronic artists, including The Flaming Lips, Pretty Lights, Gary Clark, Jr., Bad Religion, Wavves and Dillon Francis, plus up-and-coming rapper Mac Miller.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 24, but you can sign up for pre-sales here

Here’s Kanye West full 2014 tour schedule:
02/13 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
02/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
02/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
02/18 – Hamilton, ON @ Copps Coliseum
02/19 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
02/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
02/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
02/23 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
06/5-8 – Austin, TX @ X Games 2014

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mac Miller#Kanye West
TAGSBad ReligionDillon FrancisGary ClarkJr.Kanye WestMac MillerPretty Lightsthe flaming lipswavvesX-GAMESYeezus Tour

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP