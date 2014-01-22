Kanye West to headline this summer’s X Games Festival

Two amazing extremes – Kanye West and the X Games – will join forces this summer. West is set to headline X Music, the festival portion of the X Games on June 5-8 in Austin, Texas.
Ye will be joined by a lineup of rock and electronic artists, including The Flaming Lips, Pretty Lights, Gary Clark, Jr., Bad Religion, Wavves and Dillon Francis, plus up-and-coming rapper Mac Miller.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 24, but you can sign up for pre-sales here.
Here’s Kanye West full 2014 tour schedule:
02/13 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
02/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
02/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
02/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
02/18 – Hamilton, ON @ Copps Coliseum
02/19 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
02/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
02/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
02/23 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Coliseum
06/5-8 – Austin, TX @ X Games 2014
