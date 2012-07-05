Kanye West may release new solo album later this year

Kanye West just doesn’t stop.

The rapper may release his sixth solo album as early as this year, according to producer/Def Jam exec No I.D. in a recent interview with MTV News. The LP will arrive sometime after the August 7 drop of G.O.O.D. Music’s inaugural collaborative album “Cruel Summer” featuring West, John Legend, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Common and Mos Def, among others. G.O.O.D. is West’s own record label, which he founded in 2004.

“He’s coming right after that,” No I.D. told MTV at the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards in Los Angeles, also stating that he’ll be playing a role in the new album.

West’s most recent solo effort came in 2010 with the critically-acclaimed “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” while last year saw the release of “Watch the Throne,” his collaborative LP with fellow rapper Jay-Z. Earlier this week he debuted his Pusha-T collaboration “New God Flow,” which you can listen to here.

Are you excited for a new Kanye West solo album? Sound off in the comments!