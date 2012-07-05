Kanye West may release new solo album later this year

#Kanye West
07.05.12 6 years ago

Kanye West just doesn’t stop.

The rapper may release his sixth solo album as early as this year, according to producer/Def Jam exec No I.D. in a recent interview with MTV News. The LP will arrive sometime after the August 7 drop of G.O.O.D. Music’s inaugural collaborative album “Cruel Summer” featuring West, John Legend, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, Common and Mos Def, among others. G.O.O.D. is West’s own record label, which he founded in 2004.

“He’s coming right after that,” No I.D. told MTV at the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards in Los Angeles, also stating that he’ll be playing a role in the new album.

West’s most recent solo effort came in 2010 with the critically-acclaimed “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” while last year saw the release of “Watch the Throne,” his collaborative LP with fellow rapper Jay-Z. Earlier this week he debuted his Pusha-T collaboration “New God Flow,” which you can listen to here.

Are you excited for a new Kanye West solo album? Sound off in the comments!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGScruel summerDef Jam Recordsgood musicKanye WestKanye West new albumNo ID

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP