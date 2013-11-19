Kanye West’s ‘Bound 2’ video is an instant classic and not in a good way

Kanye West lets his wild horses run free in his new video for “Bound2,” while his fiance Kim Kardashian lets her breasts run free. It”s as cheesy a video as we”ve ever seen. So much so, I”m a little in awe of just how bad it is.
The Nick Knight-directed video, which premiered on “Ellen” yesterday, has some of the worst green screen work (perhaps intentionally?) I”ve ever seen as West rides his motorcycle through very scenic America, but only has eyes for a topless Kardashian who straddles the bike and him and reclines on his ride, seemingly not caring at all that she”s gliding past the Grand Tetons. She also looks sexily into the camera and hugs her man…because, really, no sight can compare to the sight of her man.
It”s an instantly iconic video but not for a good reason. Unlike the other famous video it has recalled for me and some other bloggers-Whitesnake”s “Here I Go Again,” which featured lead singer David Coverdale”s then girlfriend, Tawny Kitaen, having her way with a car hood -this one isn”t the least bit sexy except maybe to Kimye. Their combined narcissism runs as rampant as the flowing rivers. And it”s a bad song to boot. And yet, I cant stop watching it…
What do you think?
Wow, what the hell happened here? Is anyone saying no to Kanye, eh Kimye, these days?
I have always been a Kanye defender, but now I am starting to wonder if he is just trolling us.
Kanye can fight. Here’s a video of him knocking out the paparazzi… [thoughtforyourpenny.blogspot.com]
Without the audio looks like a (very bad) attempt at an “artful” softcore porn
Softcore porn actors would look better, sound better and even make better music videos in their garage.
The writer says it’s bad but she can’t stop watching it. Funny, I couldn’t watch it all the way through once. What dreck. And the lyrics — as far as I got — seem to have been written by a child, a kind of icky child.
LMFAO!!
How the hell people can say Eminem sold out just as done duets with rhianna(like Kanye has) when this guy has just out out the worst rap video and lyric song of all time!!!
Kanye guzzlers will brag it is supposed to be a joke and claim that is is meant to be so crap!!
Get real!!
Kanye is the biggest sell out ever and has now opened himself up for being destroyed by other rapper disses!!
I can stop watching it. Been reading about these two for a couple of days now, because I’m horrified that they are so prominent in the public eye. I think this video will probably kill them both in terms of profile or popularity. Either Kanye West knew this and did sort of “commit suicide” publicly or he really is as stupid as he seems to be. (Kardashian never needs a second invite to horrify us all with a new shot of her – any any time.)
This video is HORRIFIC. I can’t believe how bad the video and the song are. But forget the song, the video is blatantly pornographic. We don’t need these people in the spotlight, anymore, I don’t think. But it’s probably a mute point because unless I missed my guess, this really did kill Kanye West’s credibility for all time. Kardashian’s a bimbo who gets naked in public for any reason – this hurt Kanye West. Maybe it was his way of committing a “suicide” or sorts in his career. I almost feel bad for him. I don’t forgive the video – many of us have kids – but he’s obviously troubled and…icky.
Yeah, the video is bad. Ok, REALLY bad. But more disconcerting to me is the fact that somehow this song warranted a video in the first place. Somehow Kanye West remains popular and for some reason people listen to him! These lyrics could be conjured by a five year old, except that I would argue that a five year old would know better. This isn’t even music either. Look, I’m a nobody, but could I do better? Absolutely yes… Go away Kanye. For good.
Yes. Thank you. It’s so bad. There is some potential in the musical outliers and little “uh-huh honey” hook line but the rap is SO bad. How could it be that bad? And the video editing- where is a producer or manager or individual with ears and eyes and a soul?