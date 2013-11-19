Kanye West’s ‘Bound 2’ video is an instant classic and not in a good way

Kanye West lets his wild horses run free in his new video for “Bound2,” while his fiance Kim Kardashian lets her breasts run free. It”s as cheesy a video as we”ve ever seen. So much so, I”m a little in awe of just how bad it is.

The Nick Knight-directed video, which premiered on “Ellen” yesterday, has some of the worst green screen work (perhaps intentionally?) I”ve ever seen as West rides his motorcycle through very scenic America, but only has eyes for a topless Kardashian who straddles the bike and him and reclines on his ride, seemingly not caring at all that she”s gliding past the Grand Tetons. She also looks sexily into the camera and hugs her man…because, really, no sight can compare to the sight of her man.

It”s an instantly iconic video but not for a good reason. Unlike the other famous video it has recalled for me and some other bloggers-Whitesnake”s “Here I Go Again,” which featured lead singer David Coverdale”s then girlfriend, Tawny Kitaen, having her way with a car hood -this one isn”t the least bit sexy except maybe to Kimye. Their combined narcissism runs as rampant as the flowing rivers. And it”s a bad song to boot. And yet, I cant stop watching it…

What do you think?