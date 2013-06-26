Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ leads Billboard 200 at No. 1

#Daft Punk #Mac Miller #Justin Timberlake #J. Cole #Kanye West
06.26.13 5 years ago

Kanye West earns his sixth straight No. 1 album on The Billboard 200 as “Yeezus” walks on at No. 1 with 327,000 copies. His 2010 album “My Beautiful, Dark Twisted Fantasy” achieved the peak with 496,000.

“Yeezus” marks the rapper”s lowest No. 1 achiever, though, as all his other efforts have moved more than 400,000 units in their first week; only West”s first album, “The College Dropout,” didn”t make it to No. 1, though it moved 441,000.
Still, he”s now tied with Eminem as having the most No. 1 albums as a rap artist, each with six. Only his “Watch the Throne” cohort is ahead: Jay-Z has 12 No. 1 albums.
Directly after West is J. Cole at No. 2 with “Born Sinner” bowing with 297,000. It”s his best sales week yet though his debut “Cole World: The Sideline Story” started at No. 1 in 2011.
Mac Miller”s new “Watching Movies with the Sound Off” bows at No. 3 with 102,000. His previous “Blue Slide Park” entered at No. 1 with 144,000 in 2011.
Kelly Rowland rounds out the debut powerhouse this week: “Talk a Good Game” starts its first week at No. 4 with 68,000. Her 2011 effort “Here I Am” debuted at No. 3 with 77,000.
Black Sabbath”s “13” falls from No. 1 to No. 5 (46,000, -71%), Daft Punk”s “Random Access Memories” descends No. 2 to No. 6 (40,000, -17%) and Hunter Hayes” self-titled set soars up No. 80 to No. 7 (40,000, +539%), due to the album”s deluxe reissue.
Florida Georgia Line”s “Here”s to the Good Times” dips No. 5 to No. 8 (33,000, -1%), Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” moves No. 3 to No. 9 (32,000, -8%) and Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” ascends No. 11 to No. 10 (26,000, -7%).
Sales were up 5% over the previous week and down 7% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 5% so far.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daft Punk#Mac Miller#Justin Timberlake#J. Cole#Kanye West
TAGSBillboard 200Black SabbathDaft PunkFLORIDA GEORGIA LINEHunter HayesImagine DragonsJ. COLEJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEKanye WestKelly RowlandMac MillerYeezus

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP