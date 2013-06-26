Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ leads Billboard 200 at No. 1

Kanye West earns his sixth straight No. 1 album on The Billboard 200 as “Yeezus” walks on at No. 1 with 327,000 copies. His 2010 album “My Beautiful, Dark Twisted Fantasy” achieved the peak with 496,000.

“Yeezus” marks the rapper”s lowest No. 1 achiever, though, as all his other efforts have moved more than 400,000 units in their first week; only West”s first album, “The College Dropout,” didn”t make it to No. 1, though it moved 441,000.

Still, he”s now tied with Eminem as having the most No. 1 albums as a rap artist, each with six. Only his “Watch the Throne” cohort is ahead: Jay-Z has 12 No. 1 albums.

Directly after West is J. Cole at No. 2 with “Born Sinner” bowing with 297,000. It”s his best sales week yet though his debut “Cole World: The Sideline Story” started at No. 1 in 2011.

Mac Miller”s new “Watching Movies with the Sound Off” bows at No. 3 with 102,000. His previous “Blue Slide Park” entered at No. 1 with 144,000 in 2011.

Kelly Rowland rounds out the debut powerhouse this week: “Talk a Good Game” starts its first week at No. 4 with 68,000. Her 2011 effort “Here I Am” debuted at No. 3 with 77,000.

Black Sabbath”s “13” falls from No. 1 to No. 5 (46,000, -71%), Daft Punk”s “Random Access Memories” descends No. 2 to No. 6 (40,000, -17%) and Hunter Hayes” self-titled set soars up No. 80 to No. 7 (40,000, +539%), due to the album”s deluxe reissue.

Florida Georgia Line”s “Here”s to the Good Times” dips No. 5 to No. 8 (33,000, -1%), Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” moves No. 3 to No. 9 (32,000, -8%) and Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” ascends No. 11 to No. 10 (26,000, -7%).

Sales were up 5% over the previous week and down 7% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 5% so far.