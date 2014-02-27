Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ tour is hitting the big screen: Watch the trailer

02.27.14 4 years ago

If you missed Kanye West”s “Yeezus” tour, which ended its North American run on Sunday (Feb. 23), there”s still a chance to experience it. Today, West posted a new trailer for a “Yeezus” concert film that”s set to hit theaters. Watch it here or below.

The glimpse into West”s tour is as dramatic as the man himself. Over the soundtrack of his “808s & Heartbreak” song “Coldest Winter,” the preview flashes footage of his current show, including its couture masks, massive set and gothic nature graphics. 

The film was directed by Hype Williams, who previously worked with West on his music videos for “Stronger,” “Gold Digger” and “Diamonds From Sierra Leone.” There”s no word yet on when the movie will be released.

Novelist Bret Easton Ellis revealed to Vice last week that he”s collaborating with West on a film project. Whether the two are related is unknown. Ellis said he”s not sure when it will see the light of day: “It”s in Kanye Land, and that”s subject to a whole other time frame,” he said. “That was seven or eight months ago. We”ll see what happens.”

