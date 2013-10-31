Is Kanye’s Yeezus tour cursed? American tour postponed

It seems Vancouver will have to wait longer to see Kanye West’s sermon-on-the-mount Yeezus tour.
West has cancelled three more concerts on his Yeezus tour–including the already rescheduled Halloween show in Vancouver–due to a road accident that damaged his production “beyond repair,” according to a statement issued today. The Vancouver, Denver and Minneapolis dates have all been postponed. A total of five dates have been postponed since the tour kicked off in Seattle on Oct. 19.
Concert promoter AEG wrote today: “Yesterday, on the road to Vancouver, a truck carrying The Yeezus Tour”s custom-made video truss and 60-ft circular LED screen was in an accident that damaged the gear beyond repair.” The production includes a giant fake mountain and other religious symbols.
The statement hints that the tour may be postponed indefinitely: “It is impossible to put on the show and The Yeezus Tour will be postponed until these essential pieces can be reengineered and prefabricated.”
Earlier this month, Kanye cancelled the second show of his Yeezus tour in Vancouver at the last minute, postponing it until Oct. 31. This week, he also cancelled his Anaheim show at Honda Center, originally scheduled for Nov. 1, rescheduling it for Dec. 13. Let’s hope, for fans’ sake, the tour is up-and-running again by then.
Also the Seattle show was delayed by an hour and a half due to either a set malfunction or an equipment truck being stolen, which was fun for those of us who were there.
I absolutely loved the grandiosity and madness of that show, but maybe this is a sign Kanye should reel it in a bit for this tour? He’s still a great showman and can put on a good concert without doing “Power” from on top of a mountain.
Agreed. He’s a good enough performer to ditch the spectacle. What did you think of all those masks he wore?
I think I liked the masks? He was clearly trying to find a way to recreate the feeling of alienation and isolation he was going for in Yeezus in general and they worked for me.
