Watch: The real version of Kanye West’s ‘Black Skinhead’ video is finally up

07.22.13 5 years ago

A couple of weeks ago, an early version of Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead” video was temporarily posted to the ‘net, from what looked like a staging site of Def Jam.

West was miffed. That version of the video, he Tweeted, was not the final cut.

Today, the real, finished version of “Black Skinhead” went up on West’s site, and is now dubbed “Blkkk Skkkn Head.” And it looks pretty much the same, but has interactive capabilities.

Movements are a little more fluid from the Sim version of the rapper/producer, and at its large size its more detailed. A collaboration with Nick Knight, It’s still a video tech experiment that only sort of works for the dynamic nature of this buzzy, angry tune. However, viewers of “Black Skinhead” can work within Instagram to “edit” the piece, plus a handle allows the user to slow down the track and vid to a creepy effect.

“Black Skinhead” is the track that was finally shipped to radio after West’s latest “Yeezus” went up for sale. West up to that point had touted his effort to be one that succeeded on the charts without having a traditional radio single. However, as we previously reported, the “Yeezus” didn’t do very well sales-wise after debuting at No. 1 on The Billboard 200.

What do you think of the black and white video?

