Kanye’s ‘Black Skinhead’ sets tone for new Scorsese and DiCaprio ‘Wolf’ trailer

Well, that didn’t take long.
Kanye West’s “Yeezus” won’t be in stores officially until June 18th, but the new “Wolf Of Wall Street” trailer is cut to the driving pulse of “Black Skinhead,” one of the album’s tracks, and it is a positively riveting first glimpse at what looks like the “GoodFellas” of the financial world.
It fascinates me that when we finally close the book on Martin Scorsese’s career, hopefully another few decades and at least a dozen films from now, there’s going to be a major chapter that will be defined by his work with Leonardo DiCaprio. At this point, it may be a more significant chapter than the period that was defined by his work with Robert DeNiro, and it blows my mind to consider that.
This is their fifth collaboration, and if nothing else, you have to admire the way working with DiCaprio has made it possible for Scorsese to make films of a certain scale, films that he wasn’t able to get off the ground until he found the right movie star, a guy who seems ready for whatever it is that Scorsese throws at him. “Gangs Of New York,” “The Departed,” “The Aviator,” “Shutter Island,” and now “The Wolf Of Wall Street,” all of them outsized visions that feel like Scorsese swinging for the fences, all of them radically different from one another.
We get a pretty good look at Matthew McConaughey and Jonah Hill in their supporting roles in the trailer, and what I love most about this first glimpse at the film is how aggressively weird it is, and how much jet-black humor seems to be packed into the film. The script is by Terence Winter, working from Jordan Belfort’s book, and it’s got a ton of familiar faces in it, like Jon Favreau, Kyle Chandler, Shea Whigham, Spike Jonze, Jean Dujardin, Ethan Suplee, and even Rob Reiner. Margo Robbie pretty much scorches the camera in every beat we see with her in the trailer, and I look forward to seeing how all of this cuts together as an actual movie when Paramount releases it later this year.
See what I mean?
“The Wolf Of Wall Street” will be in theaters November 15, 2013.
That trailer… Well, it’s not what I expected whatsoever. The tone is so weird and darkly comical, and I did not anticipate that at all. Tonally, it feels like Scorsese doing the vein of Pain and Gain, mixed with a bit of The Informant. And I mean all that as an immense compliment.
Nothing about this project excited me on paper but this trailer is a game changer for any hesitation on my part.
Leo needs to give up on the accents. They’re horrible. The one on display in this trailer seems to be his go-to and it’s absolutely grating.
I totally agree, and have been saying the same thing for a while. Leo needs to learn his range and find roles that fit. George Clooney is a great example of an actor with a limited range, but has been able to operate successfully within that range and turn in great performances. He knows his limits and chooses the right projects. Leo needs to learn how to do that. No accents and no period costumes would be a good start.
That said, I’m thinking this movie might be an example of a role that does suit Leo’s abilities. Not sure this isn’t his natural accent. It’s also set close to the present. If it is, he might finally get that Oscar he’s been waiting for. He certainly won’t be getting it for one of his costume dramas or period pieces.
His accent in “Blood Diamond” was terrific, and insanely accurate.
I agree with Trevor…he did an excellent job on Blood Diamond.
Yeah, I think it’s more inflection than accent that I’m complaining about here. Regardless, I long for the carefree, crutch-less Jack Dawson type that DiCaprio has tried so hard to bury.
As far as the Blood Diamond accent, I personally can’t speak to its accuracy (it bothered me a whole lot less than his others), but didn’t it receive a ton of flak back in the day for being horrible?
I think I’m the only person on Earth that doesn’t think this looks good.
Eh, I’m with you. Well, it might be good for what it’s trying to be, but it’s not my kind of thing, anyway. Humor is so very subjective. I’m already tired of movies about money and business. Making a money business movie a screwball comedy doesn’t help it. Again, personal opinions.
Oh comeon people this looks like a ton of fun! McConaughey is a riot in that trailer, lol Jonah Hill’s accent im diggin, and DiCaprio looks great, so refreshing to see him not to be super intense for a change! Can’t wait to see this, and I was one of those who wasn’t originally excited by this either!
Oh comeon people this looks good! McConaughey looks like a riot and lol diggin Jonah Hill’s accent there. People never give DiCaprio credit, he looks FUN in the trailer and not super intense for a change! So refreshing to see him relax and be more charismatic. Would’ve loved to see more of the other supporting cast but this was a very good trailer.
There was almost a Kubrick sensibility to the cut of that trailer. Probably just the title cards intermingled, but if that was the intention, then it got the job done. I’m stoked.
Weird trailer…Leo’s character reminded me slightly of Ray Liotta’s Henry Hill, left me wondering who got the Joe Pesci role!
Jonah Hill. Hill plays DiCaprio’s best friend and business partner and is nearly a co-lead. He’s also kind of nuts.
Some people saying that Leo finally looks to be having fun. I would say that he exhibited quite a bit of his lightness in Gatsby, as well; at least for a handful of scenes.
And on Django Unchained, and on Catch Me If You Can…yeah the dude plays intense roles regularly but he has done playful roles before
Scorsese’s PAIN AND GAIN. I’m in.
That was certainly not what I expected… but in a good way though.