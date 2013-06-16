Kanye’s ‘Black Skinhead’ sets tone for new Scorsese and DiCaprio ‘Wolf’ trailer

Paramount Pictures

Well, that didn’t take long.

Kanye West’s “Yeezus” won’t be in stores officially until June 18th, but the new “Wolf Of Wall Street” trailer is cut to the driving pulse of “Black Skinhead,” one of the album’s tracks, and it is a positively riveting first glimpse at what looks like the “GoodFellas” of the financial world.

It fascinates me that when we finally close the book on Martin Scorsese’s career, hopefully another few decades and at least a dozen films from now, there’s going to be a major chapter that will be defined by his work with Leonardo DiCaprio. At this point, it may be a more significant chapter than the period that was defined by his work with Robert DeNiro, and it blows my mind to consider that.

This is their fifth collaboration, and if nothing else, you have to admire the way working with DiCaprio has made it possible for Scorsese to make films of a certain scale, films that he wasn’t able to get off the ground until he found the right movie star, a guy who seems ready for whatever it is that Scorsese throws at him. “Gangs Of New York,” “The Departed,” “The Aviator,” “Shutter Island,” and now “The Wolf Of Wall Street,” all of them outsized visions that feel like Scorsese swinging for the fences, all of them radically different from one another.

We get a pretty good look at Matthew McConaughey and Jonah Hill in their supporting roles in the trailer, and what I love most about this first glimpse at the film is how aggressively weird it is, and how much jet-black humor seems to be packed into the film. The script is by Terence Winter, working from Jordan Belfort’s book, and it’s got a ton of familiar faces in it, like Jon Favreau, Kyle Chandler, Shea Whigham, Spike Jonze, Jean Dujardin, Ethan Suplee, and even Rob Reiner. Margo Robbie pretty much scorches the camera in every beat we see with her in the trailer, and I look forward to seeing how all of this cuts together as an actual movie when Paramount releases it later this year.

“The Wolf Of Wall Street” will be in theaters November 15, 2013.