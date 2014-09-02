Relive Karen Gillan’s trauma of shaving her head for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

09.02.14 4 years ago

Hair is an inextricable part of expression for most people. Cut, color, style…it all helps project our identities into the world. We switch up our hair for life changes – a break-up, a new job, a reinvention of self. In movies, jilted lovers and jealous teens can take scissors to their victims as a demoralization tool. Which is why watching someone shave their head can feel gut-wrenching.

When Karen Gillan accepted the role of Nebula for “Guardians of the Galaxy,” she knew she would have to shave off her gorgeous red locks. So obviously she recorded the moment for posterity. All things considered, she held it together!

[Via Karen Gillan]

TOPICS#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGSgotgGuardians of the Galaxyhead shavedKAREN GILLANNEBULA

