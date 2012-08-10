Karen O composes tune for Tim Burton’s ‘Frankenweenie’

Karen O has penned the end-title tune for Tim Burton”s forthcoming animated feature, “Frankenweenie.”

It seems like a perfect marriage between the quirky Yeah Yeah Yeah”s lead singer and the twisted film maker.

“Tim [Burton] wanted an unconventional unconditional love song. My music inspiration came out of the same era of B movie fright film references sprinkled throughout the film,” O told Rolling Stone. “I went in the direction of exotica and calypso stylistically because it’s quirky, good vibes music of that era and when you throw in a theramin solo it’s a marriage made in heaven. I remember ‘Beetlejuice” introducing me to the genius of Harry Belafonte’s calypso record so I wanted to give a nod to that too. We ended up with a love song for the end of the film to the film!”

The movie”s soundtrack, dubbed “Frankenweenie Unleashed,” also features originals from Neon Trees, Passion Pit, Kimbra, Grace Potter featuring the Flaming Lips, Grouplove and more. Both the soundtrack and Danny Elfman”s original score will come out Sept. 25.

She previously composed the score (with Carter Burwell) for Spike Jonze” “Where The Wild Things Are,” as well as co-wrote (with Nick Zinner) “All Is Love” for the film. O received both a Grammy and Golden Globe nomination for the track.

“Frankenweenie Unleashed” comes out Oct. 5.

“Frankenweenie Unleashed” tracklisting:

“Strange Love” – Karen O

“Electric Heart (Stay Forever)” – Neon Trees

“Polartropic (You Don”t Understand Me)” – Mark Foster

“Almost There” – Passion Pit

“Pet Sematary” – Plain White T”s

“With My Hands – Kimbra?

“Everybody”s Got a Secret” – AWOLNATION

“Immortal” – Kerli?”My Mechanical Friend” – Grace Potter featuring The Flaming Lips

“Lost Cause” – Imagine Dragons

“Underground” – Grouplove

“Building a Monster” – Skylar Grey

“Witchcraft” – Robert Smith

“Praise Be New Holland” – Winona Ryder