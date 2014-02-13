Karen O to complete quartet of Best Original Song performances at the Oscars

Well, with Pharrell Williams, Idina Menzel and U2 already set to perform at Oscars, this was surely a formality: it’d have been a bit tacky to leave just one Best Original Song nominee out of the show, particularly one as lovely as “The Moon Song.” But here it is in black and white: Karen O will perform the whimsical love theme from “Her” at the ceremony on March 2.
This year’s Oscars, then, will be the first in three years to feature live performances of all the nominees in the category. All the remaining nominees, that is: we’ll never know, of course, if “Alone Yet Not Alone” would the show had it been allowed to compete.
Anyway, my 20-year-old self — the one who played the entirely of “Fever to Tell” to death in his penultimate year of university — is seriously stoked about Karen O singing at the Oscars. My 30-year-old self is pretty excited too.
Spare a thought, however, for Scarlett Johansson, who has been a vocalist on an Oscar-nominated song for two years running, and hasn’t made the show on either occasion. Not that there was any way a ukelele-brandishing Joaquin Phoenix was getting up on stage to warble with her, but it was a fun thought.
Anyway, good on producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron for giving the category, which has been so half-heartedly showcased in recent years, a little more respect this year — I mean, either do it properly or ditch the award entirely, right? If not for the “Alone Yet Not Alone” debacle, you’d even say the category regained some dignity this year.
Who is the person standing next to Karen in the picture?
Spike Jonze, as captioned.
thanks, the caption does not appear on the mobile site
They’re only letting them perform this year because of the huge popularity of Frozen. Having those songs be part of the program will get a lot of families to tune in that otherwise wouldn’t.
Not necessarily just that. If this was only about Frozen, they could have always found a way to include that one only on the telecast.
Also, Pharrell’s song is #2 on Billboard right now, U2 is the biggest band in the world, and Her is a BP nominee. They all are important, relevant songs. That’s why they all made the telecast, not a “Frozen is in, so everyone else has to” thing. Those songs didn’t need to piggyback on Frozen, they made the case for their presentation themselves.
Yeah, no way would they have passed up the chance to have Pharrell and U2 on the show, with or without Frozen.
The producers gave the respect back to the cathegory just because performers are popular among audience. These producers were the same last year and they did a damn bad job with the mess of the songs presentation. The fact that they made a rendition about musicals and let two of the songs nominated out of the show is something express the little respect they have for the Academy Awards itself.
Also, the clips presenting the tech cathegories were probably the worst we’ve seen diminishing the important job of explaining the audience the necessary work involved in crafts cathegories.
I hope someone at the Academy would be able to tell them what’s right and what’s wrong so they can still change it.
I am aware that they messed up on the songs last year. So good on them for fixing things to some extent, right?
Some of you are awfully unforgiving.
I would and I wouldn’t say original song gained dignity. Although I’ve longed for a return to all original songs being performed at the ceremony, all the performers are at some level famous. Now, obviously thats just how the nominees panned out, but if Bono wasn’t a universal name or if Karen O didn’t have indie support, would they be asked? I honestly don’t know.
They should have Alone Yet Not Alone performed during a montage of Oscar Controversies. Show Woody Allen, a torture scene from Zero Dark Thirty, Melissa Leo’s personal For Your Consideration ad…
Im happy about this (4 performing on the show). But then Im an Oscar traditionalist.
Your caption is wrong. It says “earlier this week”, when it should say “in 2010”.
Oh wait, it WAS earlier this week. Darn…