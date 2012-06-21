Karl Urban gets mean in new ‘Dredd’ trailer

Are you ready for judgement?
“Judge Dredd” fans are hoping that the upcoming “Dredd” — with “Star Trek” and “Lord of the Rings” vet Karl Urban as the titular Judge — will do more justice to the character’s graphic roots than 1995’s dismal action-comedy “Judge Dredd.” The brand new trailer is a good indicator of what we can expect from the gritty re-boot.
In the futuristic Mega City One, heavily-armed urban cops called “Judges” act as judge, jury and on-the-spot executioners. Dredd (Karl Urban) is the ultimate Judge, bent on ridding the streets of a new killer drug known as “Slo-Mo.”
To that end, Dredd and his rookie partner (a foxy Olivia Thirlby) assault a 200-story skyscraper run by drug lord Ma-Ma (Lena Headey) and her vicious army. It’s a set-up reminiscent of this year’s Indonesian action flick “The Raid,” but with more great big 3D CG effects and less bone-snapping martial arts.
Urban looks sufficiently stoic (will his helmet ever be removed?) and equally bad-ass. Unsurprisingly, his reading of the line “I am the law!” is much more subdued than Sly’s. Thirlby doesn’t have much to do in the clip, but “Game of Thrones'” Headey appears to be having fun as a bloodthirsty Godmother with a scarred face.
Written by Alex Garland (“28 Days Later”) and directed Pete Travis (“Vantage Point”), the 3D “Dredd” opens in 3D September 21.
I thought Zack Snyder was directing the new Superman movie ;)
Looks TERRIBLE, and a blatant rip off of the instant classic action film The Raid: Redemption
Dredd was filmed before The Raid: Redemption
Technically, you are correct. Dredd began filming in November 2010, and The Raid filmed in March 2011. But The Raid was in pre-production for nearly 6 months prior to filming, and Dredd went into production without a finished script. As a matter of fact, the Dredd movie spent a year in dispute because the producers disagreed with the director’s ideas and eventually they took him off the project and let the writer edit it. There was talk about giving the writer a co-director credit, but the writer refused that. Now, sure, they probably weren’t aware of The Raid while filming this thing, but to me its disheartening that so many people will associate this conceit with this garbage instead of seeing a truly great action film like The Raid.
Some of what you say there CHRIS is just made up and wrong. Dredd had a finished script,the film wasn’t delayed a single day over the (unconfirmed rumour of) disagreements. Champion the Raid over Dredd by all means, but making statements that look like outright lies just undermines you.