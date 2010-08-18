Karl Urban IS the law in a new ‘Judge Dredd’ film

There are things I like about the 1995 film version of “Judge Dredd,” directed by Danny Cannon. I think it’s got a great look, particularly in the way they designed the urban landscapes, and at the time, it was about as cutting edge a future city as we’d seen on film. I love the Jerry Goldsmith piece of music that was written for the trailer, even if it never did show up in the movie. And I think there are a few moments where they sort of captured the world of the original comic series quite well, with some of the side characters and environments.
Which is not to say it was a good movie. It wasn’t. A big part of the problem is that you can’t cast a movie star as recognizable as Sylvester Stallone and ask him to wear a mask that obscures 2/3 of his face for the entire running time. And, sure enough, Stallone’s ego forced the filmmakers to find an excuse to get the mask off for a good portion of the film.
Wrong. WRONG.
I’m not the sort of person who insists that each and every detail of a comic make the jump to the big screen (or a novel or a play or any other source material), but when something is a key part of a character’s identity the way Dredd’s mask is, then you should do your best to honor that. And it sounds like the producers of the proposed new “Judge Dredd” movie, now officially set to star Karl Urban as the lead character, understand exactly what it will take to bring Dredd to the screen successfully.
According to Borys Kit, the deal for Urban just closed. He’s been rumored to be playing the part for a while now, but this finally confirms that Pete Travis, who directed the “Rashomon”-style conspiracy thriller “Vantage Point,” is going to be helming the project with Urban under the mask. And, yes, it sounds like they’ll be keeping the mask on for the vast majority of the film, if not the entire thing.
Set in a future where judge, jury, and executioner is one job now, “Judge Dredd” has always read as a sort of hyperviolent satirical take on the way law and order works, and the way we wish it worked. The comics strike a tone not unlike Verhoeven’s “Robocop,” and I hope Travis and his writers manage to strike that same balance in this new film.
For now, consider me interested, and I hope the film lives up to the rich, interesting source material.
And in a perfect world, maybe they’ll actually use that Goldsmith theme this time around.
Wouldn’t call it a mask. More of a helmet. He does ride a motorbike, you know…
Yep, the Goldsmith-scored trailer was amazing. Not too sure about the choice of director… but we’ll see.
Hmm…would be interesting to see if they can pull this off Drew. Do you know 9I guess you do) that this new Dredd film will be shot in South Africa? Johannesburg to be precise, useing the same crew that worked on District 9.
I have to say, filming it in Johannesburg is a very good idea Mori, trust me its a major shithole. Hell, they could just film in Hillbrow, they would nt have to spend much money as that place is like the wild west for real.
Johannesburg is the perfect stand in for Mega city one imho….
It’s funny this is coming up because I was recently going through a stash of books to take to donate and sell and ran across a copy of the “making of” of the Stallone movie (pretty sure I got it promotionally but don’t remember).
Anyway I leafed through it an despite the movie not working you could see how much work and thought they *tried* to put into most elements in the movie – at least visually. It was also a little striking to see just what a time capsule that book was vis a vis the pre-everything-CGI era. Lots of practical sets, make up, rigs, etc.. – at least much more than one sees today.
It’s been a long time since I’ve seen the movie so I don’t recall what didn’t work with specificity but I remember Rob Schneider doing his Demolition Man (a fun movie) thing grating. Design wise the movie was a little out there for the mainstream too. I remember Stallone really playing up the physical grotesque of the mutant types in marketing materials – stuff that would only play to hardcore comic shop dwellers.
Anyways – I like Karl Urban and I feel bad that Sly’s version didn’t hit all the notes it set out to so maybe another swing at this is worthwhile. I think the book referenced had a passage that kind of summed up the movie’s issues though. On the one hand they were concerned about hewing too closely to the comic but also didn’t want to alienate the (small) audience that knew the character. In the end I think they split the difference satisfying neither group. Given the established acceptance of comic characters nowadays they should probably feel free to not temper it with whatever mainstream pandering they think is necessary to make it commercial. If it’s worth seeing it’s worth seeing, with or without manufactured comic relief or shoehorned-in celebrity service.
Rob Schneider ruined both these movies for me. He needs to go back to sketch comedy and stay out of features.
Hey Drew, you do realize that Robocop was one big rip-off of the Judge Dredd comics, right? If you watch the documentary on the 20th anniversary DVD, Verhoeven all but admits this. The first mock-up sculptures of Robocop even have Judge Dredd helmets on. It was very blatant, but it was the 80s so nobody cared.
Drew, it blows my mind that with that movie so far in the past you would still reference the theme music that scored the trailer for JUDGE DREDD! I saw the trailer for the first time (remember, we’re talking pre-broadband, people) in front of “Shallow Grave” in March of ’95, and that trailer owned me until JUDGE DREDD hit theaters. I remember in writing up his visit to Troublemaker Studios for SPY KIDS 3D for AiCN that Harry Knowles alluded to entire conversations with Stallone on the subject of JUDGE DREDD…conversations that were ‘off the record’ at the time. If you ever get one-on-one with Stallone for any amount of time, you need to ask him where some of the choices came from on that movie (I’m looking at you, Rob Schneider).
I like Karl Urban alot, he’s got real talent and undeniable presence, and I hope he and the team on the new version of Judge Dredd give us the movie the character deserves.